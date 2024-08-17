Yogi in Varanasi: Delay, negligence in development work unacceptable, officials told

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that negligence in development work will not be tolerated at any level. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Yogi reviewed development work, law and order in Varanasi on Saturday, and gave strict instructions to officials.

He directed the departmental engineers concerned and implementing agencies to complete development projects under construction on a war footing with quality as per the standards.

The commissioner of police, Mohit Agarwal, gave information about the law and order situation in the city. Yogi emphasised that strict and quick action should be ensured against habitual criminals. Prepare a list of criminals and take action against them, he said.

The chief minister directed police officials to identify illegal properties of mafiosi and their henchmen and take strict action.

He instructed police officers that as soon as any kind of crime is reported, immediate action should be ensured. There should be absolutely no negligence in this at any level.

He said that Kashi, the spiritual and cultural city, should also be made a model of development.

Identify officials, who are posted at various desks and fields in the development authority, municipal corporation for years, and immediately transfer them, he instructed.

He asked the development authority, municipal corporation, public works department and the state construction corporation to improve their functioning.

The district magistrate said that the work of Ring Road Phase-2, being constructed by the NHAI, work of its bridge and one lane of the connecting road had to be stopped due to the increase in the water level in the Ganga. It will now be completed by February 2025.

On the continuous delay in the work of the six-lane road widening from Mohansarai to Cantt, the chief minister directed the public works department to make extra efforts to complete the project.