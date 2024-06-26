Youth Congress protests in Gurugram over NEET paper leak

Gurugram: In response to the frequent scandals surrounding entrance and recruitment exams, including the recent Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG paper leak, UGC NET exam scandal, and HCS recruitment scams, the Gurugram Youth Congress members protested at Post Office Chowk near Sadar market in Old Gurugram. Workers and supporters of Youth Congress held a protest against the NEET paper leak at Agrasen Chowk near Government School (Boys) in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Nishit Kataria, district president of Youth Congress, said the protest aimed to raise awareness about the malpractices in the education and recruitment processes in the district. He said that these scandals have jeopardised the futures of many hardworking students and candidates.

The medical entrance examination, NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part. The results were announced on June 4. On Sunday , a retest was conducted in which 813 students of 1563 candidates, said National Testing Agency.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in States such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several High Courts as well as the Supreme Court.

The Congress party has been protesting peacefully in the interest of the students and the members said they will continue until justice is served for those affected by the NEET-UG paper leaks and malpractices.

During the protest, Youth Congress members carried banners and posters while shouting slogans to express their dissatisfaction. They demanded an end to the injustices faced by students and youths, calling for reforms in the education system to prevent such incidents in the future.

Kataria said that the NEET paper leak, UGC NET exam scandal, and HCS recruitment scam are symbols of deep-rooted corruption and incompetence in the education system. “These scandals have not only affected students’ futures but have also raised serious questions about the credibility of the education system,” he said.

The protestors demanded that a fair and swift investigation be launched into the paper leak case by the CBI or a retired Supreme Court judge, with strict punishment for the guilty. “Implementation of new and stringent rules to ensure transparency in education and recruitment processes. We want action against officials and employees involved in these scandals or whose negligence led to them who have waste time and given stress to the students without their fault,” said Amarjeet Gujjar NSUI president.

The protestors also demanded protection of students’ Interests. “ Special measures to protect students’ interests to ensure their efforts and time are not wasted in the future.

Several students and parents also shared their experiences during the protest, detailing how these scandals have destroyed their hard work and dreams. They urged the government to resolve these issues promptly and punish the culprits severely.

Kataria said that if their demands are not met, they will intensify their agitation and, if necessary, stage larger protests. He said that they will not rest until there are improvements in the education and recruitment systems.

The youth congress members also criticised the opposition and said that the anti-people policies of the current administration have troubled not only the youth but also the entire population of Haryana. “People are eagerly awaiting the assembly election date to vote out the government that has darkened the future of the youth and bring back a pro-people Congress government under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda to lead the state towards prosperity once again,” he said.