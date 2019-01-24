Over 5 trapped after four-storey building collapses in Gurugram

More than five people were trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Ullawas area of Gurugram early on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

According to the agency, rescue operation to pull the people under the debris is underway. Visuals showed a bulldozer clearing debris as three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the site of the building collapse.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 07:55 IST