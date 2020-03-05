Amid limited supply and spike in cases, panic buying leads to shortage of masks in Chandigarh

Mar 05, 2020

A sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in India has led to panic buying of masks in Chandigarh, leading to their shortage.

Vijay Jain, general secretary of the Chemists Association of Chandigarh , said there was a shortage of supply of every type of mask since the outbreak in China.

“And now panic buying has led to further shortage,” he said.

However, there is no disruption as far as life-saving drugs are concerned.

Meanwhile, residents claim the masks are being sold at exorbitant rates.

“A mask which should be available for ₹10 is being sold for ₹25. The authorities should crack down on such practices,” said Sheela Agarwal, a Panjab University

student.

“Masks are not covered under the drugs Act. We have examined their inclusion under the essential commodities Act, and most likely the order will be issued on

Thursday,” said Dr G Dewan, director health services.

The health department has also warned chemists of strict action if they indulge in unethical business practices, such as overpricing and hoarding.The directions have been circulated among major pharmaceutical laboratories in Chandigarh for ensuring supplies.

Meanwhile, Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said: “Residents need not panic as there is no confirmed case of coronavirus infection in Punjab. They just need to be cautious and alert.

He also cautioned people against spreading rumours.