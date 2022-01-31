10 cops injured in attacks by sand mafia in Banka and Vaishali

At least 10 policemen, including a subdivisional police officer (SDPO), were injured in two separate attacks by alleged sand mafia in Banka and Vaishali districts on Monday, police said.

According to police, six policemen were injured in Banka when a police team led by SDPO Dinesh Chandra Srivastava came under attack in Kolhattha village under Barahat police station limits around 5 am. Srivastava and his bodyguard, who received head injuries, have been admitted to Barahat referral hospital. Four other policemen were also injured in stone pelting and they were released from the hospital after treatment.

Banka superintendent of police (SP) Arvind Kumar Gupta said the police team was attacked by people involved in illegal sand mining, who allegedly fired in air and hurled bricks on policemen. “Following the attack, additional reinforcement was rushed to the spot and five people, including their leader Pritam Yadav, were nabbed. Police also seized two sand laden tractors and a motorcycle from the spot,” he said.

In Vaishali, station house officer of Town police station, Subodh Kumar, had a miraculous escape when miscreants involved in illegal sand mining attempted to crush him under the wheels of a sand-laden tractor. Four policemen were seriously injured when the miscreants resorted to heavy stone pelting at them.

Two persons, identified as Pramod Rai and Jay Mangal Rai, have been arrested, police said.

Subdivisional police officer (Sadar) Raghav Dayal said the incident took place near Ram Choura Ghat on the banks of Gandak . “Raids are on to nab more accused. Three tractors and a JCB machine have been seized,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON