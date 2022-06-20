17 die amid thunderstorm, rain in Bihar, CM announces ₹4 lakh compensation
- According to Patna Meteorological Centre, the districts situated near the foothills of the Himalayas are likely to receive normal to above normal rain this month.
After 17 people died in the state in separate incidents linked to thunderstorms and lighting, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced a relief of ₹4 lakh for the affected families. As rain unleashes its fury, Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths on Twitter.
"6 people died in Bhagalpur, 3 in Vaishali, 2 in Khagaria, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Madhepura, 2 in Banka and 1 in Munger due to thunderstorms and lightning. My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased," Kumar stated in a tweet.
He also urged residents to take precautions against the bad weather and follow suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department. "Stay at home in bad weather and stay safe," the chief minister stated in the following tweet.
Heavy rain has been battering Bihar over the last few days as monsoon is likely to pick up pace in the state this week. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, the districts situated near the foothills of the Himalayas are likely to receive normal to above normal rain this month.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. Thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers is likely to continue throughout North, Central and East India during the next two-three days.
(With agency inputs)
