 19-yr-old girl raped by vendor at Samastipur railway station in Bihar: Police - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

19-yr-old girl raped by vendor at Samastipur railway station in Bihar: Police

ByBishnu K Jha
Sep 03, 2024 01:40 PM IST

The incident came to light when the girl approached a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer and narrated her ordeal

A 19-year-old girl was raped by a vendor at Bihar’s Samastipur railway station on Monday morning, police said.

The alleged culprit has been arrested, and the girl has been sent for medical examination. (Representative file photo)
The alleged culprit has been arrested, and the girl has been sent for medical examination. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the incident occurred between 3am-4am in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, on platform number four when the vendor offered to help the girl, but he led her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

The girl left her home from Sakri and boarded the Gangasagar Express, arriving at Samastipur station at around 7pm where the accused approached her, police added.

The incident came to light when the girl approached a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer and narrated her ordeal.

Also Read:Woman gangraped by eight people in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, 6 arrested: Police

A search operation was launched, and the accused was arrested from platform number 4.

“After the girl was found, our team conducted a patrol to identify the accused. The alleged culprit has been arrested, and the girl has been sent for medical examination,” said BP Alok, station house officer (SHO) of the GRP station at Samastipur.

Tell us what your...
See more
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On