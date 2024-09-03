19-yr-old girl raped by vendor at Samastipur railway station in Bihar: Police

A 19-year-old girl was raped by a vendor at Bihar’s Samastipur railway station on Monday morning, police said. The alleged culprit has been arrested, and the girl has been sent for medical examination. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the incident occurred between 3am-4am in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, on platform number four when the vendor offered to help the girl, but he led her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

The girl left her home from Sakri and boarded the Gangasagar Express, arriving at Samastipur station at around 7pm where the accused approached her, police added.

The incident came to light when the girl approached a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer and narrated her ordeal.

A search operation was launched, and the accused was arrested from platform number 4.

“After the girl was found, our team conducted a patrol to identify the accused. The alleged culprit has been arrested, and the girl has been sent for medical examination,” said BP Alok, station house officer (SHO) of the GRP station at Samastipur.