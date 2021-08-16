Home / Cities / Patna News / 3 minors among four killed after boat capsizes in Gandak
patna news

3 minors among four killed after boat capsizes in Gandak

At least four people, including three minors, drowned after a boat capsized in river Gandak in Gopalganj district on Monday, police said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:18 PM IST

At least four people, including three minors, drowned after a boat capsized in river Gandak in Gopalganj district on Monday, police said. Two other minors were also said to be missing.

The incident took place around 3pm when 13 persons went for a river cruise on a country boat. Sadar sub-divisonal officer (SDO), Upendra Kumar Pal, said around 12 minors were on the boat when the accident occurred.

Locals rescued seven minors, while bodies of four people, including a woman, were recovered.

“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and asked for the report within 15 days,” said the SDO.

