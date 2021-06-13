80% Patnaites unaware of Clean Air Action Plan: CEED survey

Around 80% of people living in the state capital are not aware of Patna Clean Air Action Plan (PCAP) even after more than two years of its implementation, while 55% of people are not satisfied with the steps taken by the state government to control air pollution, revealed a survey report released by Centre for Environment and Energy Development (CEED) on Saturday.

CEED conducted a public perception survey titled ‘How Patna perceives Air Pollution’ in March and April, which involved more than 1,235 participants. The main objective of the public survey was to gauge the mood and perceptions of the people on air pollution and its impact on public health.

As per survey findings, 96% of people blamed air pollution for its impact on their health, especially risks like asthma, respiratory diseases and breathing-related disorders. However, 88% of people do not know where to go and lodge complaints on polluting sources or subsequent violations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ramapati Kumar, CEO of CEED said, “Patna launched a Clean Air Action Plan in 2019, however effective implementation remains a big challenge. Our study indicates that even after two years, there is a lack of transparency and accountability among departments and enforcement agencies for better implementation. The State government must put words into action to convert the grey sky into a blue sky in Patna.”

Elaborating the key recommendations of the report, Ankita Jyoti, Senior Program Officer at CEED said that, “We need to urgently have an integrated and responsive implementation task force at the district level, which must work in a convergent and coordinated approach. The state nodal agency must bring transparency in implementation measures and must publicise adequate information regarding ‘Grievance Redressal Cell’ for ensuring active and collaborative participation of the people in the fight against air pollution.”

CEED also urged for active citizen and civil society participation in a collaborative manner on main stages of implementation as a part of preventive and mitigation measures.