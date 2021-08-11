Backward classes, minorities could boycott census if caste based census is not done: Lalu
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Wednesday said people from backward classes and minorities could boycott Census 2021 if there is no enumeration of caste-wise population
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:00 PM IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Wednesday said people from backward classes and minorities could boycott Census 2021 if there is no enumeration of caste-wise population. “Not only in Bihar, but backward classes, scheduled castes and minorities could boycott the Census across the country if there is no caste count...” he tweeted.
-
Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch
-
11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student
-
Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant
-
Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street