patna news

Backward classes, minorities could boycott census if caste based census is not done: Lalu

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Wednesday said people from backward classes and minorities could boycott Census 2021 if there is no enumeration of caste-wise population
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:00 PM IST

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Wednesday said people from backward classes and minorities could boycott Census 2021 if there is no enumeration of caste-wise population. “Not only in Bihar, but backward classes, scheduled castes and minorities could boycott the Census across the country if there is no caste count...” he tweeted.

