Bihar: Amid floods, locals take patient to hospital on makeshift boat; one holds saline bottle | Watch

As Bihar battles floods caused by the monsoon, a video surfaced online Friday in which locals can be seen carrying a patient to a nearby hospital on a makeshift boat. The video - shared by news agency ANI - showed the patient lying in the boat as a man holds a saline bottle. A few other men can be seen wading in knee-deep water to take the boat to its destination.

The boat appears to have been made of water barrels and bamboo sticks.

The incident happened in Bhagalpur district, which has been one of the worst-hit regions in the eastern state as the water level of Ganga and Kosi rivers are increasing simultaneously.

#WATCH | Bihar: People in a flood-affected village in Bhagalpur district made a makeshift boat to carry a patient to hospital pic.twitter.com/rI6QyZrCZY — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

The water level of Ganga breached the danger mark in Bhagalpur on Wednesday, according to a report by Livehindustan. Meanwhile, the level already increased in Sultanganj and Pirpainti districts three days earlier (last Sunday).

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have already been deployed for relief works. Those living in the lower plains in the state have left their homes and went to higher regions.

However, the situation does not seem to improve as of now since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further downpours in the eastern state throughout Friday and Saturday, according to its latest bulletin.

