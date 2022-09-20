Bihar cabinet approves posts in govt hospitals

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday decided to create 7,951 posts in important departments, most of them in the health department headed by deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, a state government statement said.

The cabinet, at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, approved 16 agendas in all.

A proposal has been passed to open new medical colleges at Chapra and Samastipur.

Briefing reporters, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Siddharth said that around 210 additional posts of dressers will be created in 35 district hospitals, 6,663 in government medical colleges, 229 in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and 423 in Chapra Medical College.

The cabinet gave its approval to establish Ram Janki Medical College Hospital at Samastipur. There will be 100 MBBS seats in this medical college for which necessary permission will be taken, said the official. For this, approval has been given to create 135 non-educational posts and 288 for the medical college hospital i.e. a total of 423 posts. The cabinet also approved for creation of department of critical care medicine and blood transfusion in hospitals and creation of academic and non-academic posts.

VAT on ATF Slashed at Gaya airport

In an effort to increase number of flights and attract tourists, the cabinet also approved a proposal to slash value added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at Gaya airport from 29 per cent to 4 per cent.

Earlier, the state government had reduced VAT on ATF at Darbhanga airport as well.

“The decision would help increase the number of flights at Gaya airport. This was also done with the objective of promoting tourism in the state,” finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said after the meeting. “Gaya is the city that attracts the maximum number of domestic as well as foreign tourists,” he said.

Other major decisions

The state’s disaster management department will have its own cadre.

Nod has been given for construction of 11 residential schools with classes up to class 12 for other backward classes (OBCs). These schools, each having 520 seats, will come up at Kaimur, Supaul, East Champaran, Siwan, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Sheikhpura, Gopalganj, Begusarai, Bhojpur and Buxar at the total cost of ₹556.23 crore.