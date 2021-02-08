Bihar: Class 10 student kidnapped in Gopalganj, probe on

A Class 10 student was kidnapped in Bihar’s Gopalganj on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place at around 6.30am when the boy was on way to a coaching class on his scooter. As soon as he reached a national highway, a few men in an SUV intercepted him and dragged him into their vehicle. The scooter was later found abandoned on the highway.

According to sources, the boy’s father received a ransom call a few minutes after he was kidnapped.

The police alerted all checkposts to check for suspected four wheelers. A police officer said, “The kidnapping could be for ransom, an act of a disgruntled employee or a result of business rivalry.”

Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar said, “We have begun tracking the boy’s mobile phone. We have filed an FIR in connection with the incident and launched a massive search operation”.