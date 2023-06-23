Bihar: Clerk with disproportionate assets worth 2.13 cr under vigilance net

A clerk working under a civil surgeon in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has come under scrutiny of the vigilance investigation bureau (VIB) for possessing five land deeds worth ₹90.60 lakh, nine vehicles and motorcycles. He joined service on May 30, 1989, and earned about ₹ 1.10 crore as salary during his 32-year-service period. (Representative file image)

The clerk earns ₹75,000 per month but has amassed disproportionate assets (DA) worth ₹2.13 crore, the VIB found out when they had raided the house and office premises of the clerk.

According to the officials, preliminary probe suggests that the man’s properties were registered in his name and two sons.

He joined service on May 30, 1989, and earned about ₹1.10 crore as salary during his 32-year-service period.

“When people are finding it difficult to buy even a single car, this clerk managed to buy five top quality cars besides four different motorcycles,” said a senior officer, adding that he earned money by misusing his official position.

Apart from the vehicles and buildings, he also owns a four storey building at Khabra locality in Muzaffarpur while another one at same locality in which he runs an ITI institute.

During investigation, VIB found that his elder son completed BBA from LN Mishra Institute in Patna while the second son completed BDS from Minority Medical College, Darbhanga in 2015.

The VIB conducted searches at least four locations in Muzaffarpur and found five land deeds, passbooks, and investment related papers.

The land purchased between 2016 and 2012 was worth ₹90.60 lakh. While ₹60.07 lakh was invested in purchase of cars and motorcycles.

“Based on the information, our officials raided his houses and found properties disproportionate to his known source of income,” said a VIB official familiar with the matter.

He added that a DA case is lodged under sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Disproportionate Assets Act, 1988 against him.

“The official code of conduct debars a government employee from involving himself in any kind of business. He did not tell anyone about his business. Investigation is on and more details will be available soon,” said an official.

