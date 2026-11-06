Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday directed officials to ensure tight security, round-the-clock patrolling and special cleanliness drives at railway stations, bus stands and ghats ahead of Diwali, Kali Puja and Chhath festivals. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary orders tight security, round-the-clock vigil ahead of Diwali, Chhath

Chairing a review meeting through video conferencing, Choudhary directed all districts to deploy adequate police personnel and set up active Quick Response Teams to deal with emergencies.

He stressed that people returning to Bihar from other states and abroad during the festive season should feel safe and welcome.

The chief minister asked district magistrates to personally monitor cleanliness and security arrangements at public places and Chhath ghats, ensure adequate facilities, involve local volunteers and deploy swimmers at village-level ghats.

Electrical safety must be accorded priority, and the use of bare wires should be strictly prohibited, he said.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Choudhary also directed officials to visit Dalit and Mahadalit localities during the festivals to promote social harmony and celebrate the occasions with residents.

On the issue of misinformation, he ordered the formation of rapid response teams at every level and directed officials to act on genuine reports and counter fake news within a maximum of four hours, the statement said.

Reviewing development initiatives, Choudhary said the number of schemes under the 'Kayakalp' campaign had been doubled and instructed DMs to ensure that no village was left out.

Kayakalp is a national initiative launched on May 15, 2015, by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control in public healthcare facilities

He also ordered speedy repairs of flood-damaged rural roads.

To boost industrial growth, DMs and SPs were asked to hold monthly meetings with industrialists, resolve their grievances, expedite land acquisition and promote the 'One District, One Product' initiative to attract investment and generate employment.

The CM said he would visit various districts after November 25, while development schemes would come under special review after November 16.

DGP Preeta Verma informed the meeting that additional forces, including 16,000 trainee police personnel, 1,500 PTC personnel, Home Guards and Rapid Action Force personnel, had been deployed for festive security.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, senior police and administrative officials attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners, police range officers, DMs and senior district police officials joined through video conferencing.

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