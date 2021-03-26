Bihar effects minor hike in power tariff

The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) Friday approved an average cumulative hike in power tariff by 0.63% over the existing rate for the financial year 2021-22.

Effectively, it translates into 5 paise to 35 paise per unit hike in tariff for domestic urban consumers. However, those consuming more power stand to gain, with the commission reducing the per unit rate from ₹8.50 to ₹8.05 for those consuming more than 300 units in the existing category.

The new rates, which exclude government subsidy, will be effective from April 1 and remain in force till March 31, 2022, or till the commission issues the next tariff order, said BERC chairman Shishir Sinha.

The BERC abolished one slab — the 200-300 unit category — and restricted the domestic urban and rural tariff to three slabs, instead of existing four, the highest being 200 units and above.

Those consuming up to 100 units will be charged ₹6.10 per unit against an existing rate of ₹6.05 per unit. Those consuming between 101 and 200 units will pay ₹6.95 per unit against an existing per unit rate of ₹6.85. The existing 201-300 unit slab, in which consumers pay ₹7.70 per unit, had been abolished and merged with the next slab of those consuming above 300 units, in which the regulator had reduced the per unit rate from existing ₹8.50 to ₹8.05.

“This meant that those consuming between 200 and 300 units will pay more while those consuming above 300 units will pay less,” said Nanda Sharma, an independent power tariff analyst and a former employee of the BERC.

“The discoms had proposed an increase in the tariff of 9.22% for 2021-22. However, keeping in view the revenue surplus and deficit situation in the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) of 2021-22, the commission has decided to increase the tariff cumulatively by 0.63%. The commission has retained the existing fixed charge unchanged,” said Sinha.

The commission has also allowed 3% rebate for prepaid smart meter consumers.

It also created a new category for charging of electric vehicles in view of increasing number of electric vehicles in the state. Those charging electric vehicles at charging stations will be levied ₹7.15 per unit.

Meanwhile, a senior officer of the Bihar State Power Holding Company said the state government would announce subsidy on power tariff to consumers soon.