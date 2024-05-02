Bihar: Elderly woman dead, over 300 houses gutted in fire

A 65-year-old woman was killed in a fire that engulfed over 300 houses in Bihar’s Katihar district, leaving hundreds homeless on Wednesday. More than 12 LPG cylinders exploded, and 12 bikes were also destroyed in the fire. For representational purposes only. (AFP file photo)

It took several hours for the fire services to douse the blaze in Madargachhi village under Barsoi block of Katihar, which falls near the Bihar-West Bengal border. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“A team led by the circle officer has started assessing the damage and till then immediate relief is being provided to the homeless,” police officials said. “It was an unprecedented fire that destroyed over 300 houses of 185 families.”

“One woman, identified as Nusrat Bano, died as she could not come out of her house,” the police added.

A local, Mohammad Moddasir said, “Everything finished in an hour...over 12 LPG cylinders exploded, and dozens of bikes were destroyed in the fire.”

Sub divisional officer (SDO) Dikshit Swetam visited the village to assess the damage.