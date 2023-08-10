Heavy rainfall after extended dry spell boosts paddy transplantation in Bihar

After a long dry spell, incessant rainfall in Bihar brought relief to farmers as paddy transplantation has now increased to 78% across the state, according to latest data from the agriculture department. A farmer sows paddy in a field. (HT File Photo)

The highest coverage of paddy transplantation was achieved in Purnea (100%), followed by Saharsa (98%), Saran (95%), Tirhut (90%) and Patna (83%). In other divisions, Darbhanga recorded 80%, followed by Magadh (49%), Munger (46%) and Bhagalpur (28%).

“We are hopeful that rains in southern parts of the state in the coming few days will help in increasing the paddy transplantation in Magadh and Munger divisions. The incessant rainfall in various parts of the state helped farmers save their paddy transplantation, which is water intensive,” said an agriculture officer.

Incidentally, the deviation in rainfall in the state from June 1-August 9 has come down to -32%, the data showed. Last year, the rainfall deviation in the corresponding period was slightly higher at -35%.

This year, the state has so far recorded 391.5mm of rainfall as against 573.4mm of rainfall in the period mentioned above. Rainfall in the corresponding period last year was 373.8mm against a normal of 573.5mm.

“There has been damage to paddy seedlings in the month of July in various parts of the state as there was a long dry spell. This could affect the paddy production,” said another agriculture officer.

