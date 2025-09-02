Bihar: Father-son dies, family hospitalised due to food poisoning; probe on

BUXAR: A 35-year-old man and his five-year-old son died allegedly due to food poisoning, while five members of their family became critically ill in Bihar’s Buxar district on Monday night, police said adding that an investigation is underway to find out whether this is a case of food poisoning or a deliberate attempt to kill the family members. Police told the media that the deceased and his family members became ill moments after having dinner. (Representational image)

Police told the media that the deceased, identified as Kishun Mahato, a farmer, and his family members became ill moments after having dinner.

Five members of the family are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

Buxar civil surgeon Shiv Prasad Chakraborty while talking with media persons said that a total of seven persons were brought to the hospital and two have died. “Three serious patients have been referred to Varanasi. Except for one woman, the condition of others is stable. Prima facie it appears to be food poisoning, but the truth will come out only after we get the investigation report,” he added.

According to the villagers, seven members of the family had dinner together on Monday night, after which they drank milk. Within minutes, their condition started deteriorating. On getting information, a police team from Industrial Police Station rushed to the spot with a forensic team and collected samples for investigation.

Buxar superintendent of police (SP) Shubham Arya on Tuesday visited the spot in Dahivar village and said all seven members of the family were rushed to Buxar Sadar Hospital, where Kishun and his son died while the condition of five others including Kishun’s wife and two children was stated to be critical. “FSL team thoroughly examined how the food turned poisonous. Whether it was accidental or someone mixed something in the food deliberately will be revealed soon,” the SP added.

A villager, Birendra Mahto, said that all seven members experienced severe stomach pain and diarrhoea due to food poisoning after consuming pasta and milk. Within a few minutes, their condition deteriorated and there was panic all around.