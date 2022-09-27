Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Forces recover huge cache of arms and ammunitions from Maoist hideout

Bihar: Forces recover huge cache of arms and ammunitions from Maoist hideout

patna news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 03:26 PM IST

The police recovered 1,068 live cartridges of self-loading rifles (SLR), five SLR magazines, 11 Insas’s magazines, 23 magazines of .315 bore rifle, among others.

The police have intensified combing operations and area domination exercises in the region to unearth more such Maoists hideouts. (Subhankar Chakraborty/ HT File Photo)
The police have intensified combing operations and area domination exercises in the region to unearth more such Maoists hideouts. (Subhankar Chakraborty/ HT File Photo)
ByAvinash Kumar

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a forest area under the Madanpur police station area of Maoist-hit Aurangabad district of Bihar on Monday after a joint team of Aurangabad police and para-military forces got information about hidden weapons to be used against security forces.

The police recovered 1,068 live cartridges of self-loading rifles (SLR), five SLR magazines, 11 Insas’s magazines, 23 magazines of .315 bore rifle, along with 1,500 kg urea, 1,000-piece electronic detonators, 35 kg aluminium powder, steel container and other explosive making materials.

“On the basis of credible intelligence inputs, the CoBRA battalion, SSB jawans and the police carried out raids in the forest and made a major haul of arms and ammunition,” Aurangabad SP Kantesh Mishra said.

Also Read:Wanted top Maoist held in Aurangabad

However, no arrest has been made in this connection so far.

The police have intensified combing operations and area domination exercises in the region to unearth more such Maoists hideouts, he added.

An FIR has been lodged against 14 Maoists and 20 unknown people under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Topics
bihar maoists
bihar maoists

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out