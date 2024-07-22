Bihar: Four Bhagalpur boys drown in Ganga after going for a holy dip

Four boys who went to take a dip in the river Ganga on the first Monday of the Hindu month of ‘Sawan’ drowned after being swept away by the strong river current in Bhagalpur district of Bihar on Monday. Image for representational purposes only.

While seven others were saved by local divers, the bodies of the four, aged between 15 and 20 years, were fished out at Madhurapur Ganga Ghat in Bhawanipur police station limits of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Shivam Kumar, 18, Sonu Kumar, 16, Alok Kumar, 18, and Sanjeev Kumar, 17 — all residents of Naya Tola area.

“The rescued boys are undergoing treatment at Naugachhia sub divisional hospital, and are out of danger,” officials aware of the incident said.

“By the time we jumped into the river to save them, four of them had already died,” the divers said.

Circle officer Vishal Kumar appealed to the devotees to not cross the barricading done by the administration.

“The bodies of four boys have been sent to Naugachhia hospital for postmortem and a case of unnatural death has been lodged,” station house officer Mahesh Kumar said.