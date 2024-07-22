 Bihar: Four Bhagalpur boys drown in Ganga after going for a holy dip - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar: Four Bhagalpur boys drown in Ganga after going for a holy dip

ByAditya Nath Jha
Jul 22, 2024 01:47 PM IST

While seven others were saved by local divers, the bodies of the four, aged between 15 and 20 years, were fished out at Madhurapur Ganga Ghat

Four boys who went to take a dip in the river Ganga on the first Monday of the Hindu month of ‘Sawan’ drowned after being swept away by the strong river current in Bhagalpur district of Bihar on Monday.

Image for representational purposes only.
Image for representational purposes only.

While seven others were saved by local divers, the bodies of the four, aged between 15 and 20 years, were fished out at Madhurapur Ganga Ghat in Bhawanipur police station limits of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Shivam Kumar, 18, Sonu Kumar, 16, Alok Kumar, 18, and Sanjeev Kumar, 17 — all residents of Naya Tola area.

“The rescued boys are undergoing treatment at Naugachhia sub divisional hospital, and are out of danger,” officials aware of the incident said.

“By the time we jumped into the river to save them, four of them had already died,” the divers said.

Circle officer Vishal Kumar appealed to the devotees to not cross the barricading done by the administration.

“The bodies of four boys have been sent to Naugachhia hospital for postmortem and a case of unnatural death has been lodged,” station house officer Mahesh Kumar said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: Four Bhagalpur boys drown in Ganga after going for a holy dip
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On