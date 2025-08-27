Bihar man, 58, killed by villagers over suspicions of black magic, wife injured

PATNA: A 58-year-old man died after he and his wife were thrashed by villagers in Bihar’s Nawada district on Tuesday evening over suspicions that they practised black magic, police said. Police said (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“We got information that the villagers have attacked a couple, killed the husband, and were taking the wife to burn her alive. We found the man dead and the woman injured,” said sub-inspector Rupa Kumari of Hisua police station.

A police team learnt of the assault on Wednesday morning when the accused were trying to dispose of the body. Police identified the dead man as Gaya Manjhi, a resident of Panchugarh Musahri.

Nawada superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Dhiman said 17 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Dhiman said word spread about the victims indulging in black magic at birthday celebrations organised at the house of a local resident, Mohan Manjhi. When the music system hired by Mohan Majhi’s family repeatedly shut down, someone linked the malfunctioning music system to Gaya Manjhi and his wife, and attacked them, accusing them of practising black magic.

“We have arrested 17 persons, including Mohan Manjhi and nine women, for their alleged involvement in the incident. Further investigations and raids are going on,” said Dhiman.

Police said a large group of villagers thrashed the couple and humiliated them, parading them on the streets, their heads partially tonsured and forcing them to drink urine.

“They were also made to wear garlands of shoes and slippers,” said SI Rupa Kumari

Police said the woman has been admitted to a community health centre (CHC) for treatment.