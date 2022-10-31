Bihar man allegedly sets mother afire after she threatens to report him to cops

PATNA: A 28-year-old man in Bihar’s Vaishali district allegedly set his mother afire late on Sunday after she refused to pay for his drug addiction. His mother died a little after she was admitted to the hospital, police said.

The man, a daily wager, Rohit, was arrested.

Police said the woman, a widow, lived with her son in a rented room in Hajipur area of Vaishali district.

The incident took place at 10pm on Sunday when Rohit and his mother, Ranju Devi, were at home.

A police officer at the district’s Town police station said there was an argument between the two over Rohit’s addiction. Ranju Devi again reprimanded her son for the addiction and told him to get his life in order. As the argument escalated at one point, Ranju Devi repeated her threat to report him to the police.

Police said Rohit, who was under the influence of alcohol, poured kerosene over her and set her and the room afire. Police said some neighbours rushed to the room when they saw the smoke. She was taken to the local hospital but it was too late.

Citing statements of the neighbours, police said this was not the first time that Rohit attacked his mother.

Ashok Kumar, an officer on duty, said Ranju Devi was admitted with critical burn injuries and died during the initial treatment. Her body has been sent for autopsy.

