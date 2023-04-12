Darbhanga man gets 20 years in jail for kidnapping minor girl to marry her, rape

DARBHANGA: A Bihar man who kidnapped a minor girl to marry her in 2017 was been sentenced to 20 years in jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, a public prosecutor said on Wedneday. APolice said the man was booked under section 366 of the Indian Penal Code which relates to kidnapping or compelling a woman to marry (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Darbhanga’s special judge for Pocso cases, Binay Shanker, on Wednesday sentenced Shambhu Mukhiya of Chotki Konia village in the Kusheshwar Asthan area to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a ₹25,000 fine for kidnapping and raping a minor girl, special public prosecutor Vijay Kumar Parajit said.

The court convicted the accused on March 29 and had fixed April 12 for his ruling on the quantum of punishment. Parajit said the offence took place on March 10, 2017 and the girl was kidnapped with intention of marriage.

A police team traced her after two-and-a-half months and in the medical examination that followed, was found to be pregnant. A first information report was registered in this connection at Kusheshwar Asthan police station.