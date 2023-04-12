Home / Cities / Patna News / Darbhanga man gets 20 years in jail for kidnapping minor girl to marry her, rape

Darbhanga man gets 20 years in jail for kidnapping minor girl to marry her, rape

ByBishnu K Jha
Apr 12, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Darbhanga’s special judge for Pocso cases, Binay Shanker, on Wednesday sentenced Shambhu Mukhiya of Kusheshwar Asthan area to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a ₹25,000 fine

DARBHANGA: A Bihar man who kidnapped a minor girl to marry her in 2017 was been sentenced to 20 years in jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, a public prosecutor said on Wedneday.

APolice said the man was booked under section 366 of the Indian Penal Code which relates to kidnapping or compelling a woman to marry (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
APolice said the man was booked under section 366 of the Indian Penal Code which relates to kidnapping or compelling a woman to marry (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Darbhanga’s special judge for Pocso cases, Binay Shanker, on Wednesday sentenced Shambhu Mukhiya of Chotki Konia village in the Kusheshwar Asthan area to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a 25,000 fine for kidnapping and raping a minor girl, special public prosecutor Vijay Kumar Parajit said.

The court convicted the accused on March 29 and had fixed April 12 for his ruling on the quantum of punishment. Parajit said the offence took place on March 10, 2017 and the girl was kidnapped with intention of marriage.

A police team traced her after two-and-a-half months and in the medical examination that followed, was found to be pregnant. A first information report was registered in this connection at Kusheshwar Asthan police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar darbhanga jail offence pregnant + 3 more
bihar darbhanga jail offence pregnant + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out