 Bihar: Over 200 BSAP jawans fall sick after consuming food at training camp
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
Bihar: Over 200 BSAP jawans fall sick after consuming food at training camp

Aditya Nath Jha
Aug 19, 2024 01:44 PM IST

The Supaul superintendent of police said that a probe into the matter would be conducted by the department concerned

About 200 jawans of the Bihar special armed police (BSAP) fell sick after they allegedly consumed meals at a training camp at Bhimnagar in Bihar’s Supaul on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said.

The doctor treating the sick jawans said it is a case of food poisoning. (Representational image)
Superintendent of police (SP) Shaishav Yadav said, “Six jawans are undergoing treatment while the other jawans have reached the hospital for check-up.”

After taking the meals, some of the jawans complained of heart burning, stomachache, vomiting and loose motion. Soon they were rushed to Birnagar sub divisional hospital.

The jawans alleged that they had been complaining about the food right from the day they had joined the camp for training. The BSAP of 12th and 15th battalions are receiving training at the Bhimnagar training camp.

The doctor treating the sick jawans said it is a case of food poisoning.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Neeraj Kumar and sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Surendra Kumar are camping at the hospital.

The SP said that a probe into the matter would be conducted by the department concerned.

Live Score
Follow Us On