Bihar panchayat elections: Last phase of polling in 20 districts tomorrow

Voting for the 11th and final phase of the ongoing Bihar panchayat elections will be held on Sunday, December 12, across 20 districts in the state.

According to the polling schedule shared by the state election commission, as many as 38 blocks in 20 of Bihar's districts will be up for polls on Sunday, adequate preparations for which have already been made by the competent authorities.

Also Read | Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Result: Counting continues amid tight security

Officials have set 189 polling stations, including 182 primary polling stations and seven auxiliary polling stations, in 13 panchayat areas.

As many as 1,134 election personnel have been deployed on duty to ensure voters do not face any difficulties during the course of the polling, and an adequate number of police forces have also been directed to ensure the smooth functioning of the voting process.

In case election personnel face any trouble during the polling, 10 per cent of additional polling personnel have also been kept ready by the administration. They will be posted at the block headquarters on voting day if needed.

The campaigning for this final phase of the Bihar panchayat elections came to an end on Friday evening, beginning the countdown for polling day. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the candidates and the supporters locked in the fray are now brushing up their personal contacts and rounding up the voters for a final push ahead of voting.

All administrative preparations for the elections in the blocks have been completed, and the deputed polling parties are entrusted with the election material for conducting the polls. Meanwhile, the publication reported the final list of polling personnel will be sent to all the stations by Saturday.

Also Read | Tenth phase of Bihar panchayat polls records 63.90% voting

The 10th phase of the Bihar panchayat elections was held on December 8 across 34 districts in the state, whereby candidates for 24,280 posts including—gram panchayat members, mukhiya, panchayat samiti members, zilla parishad members, gram kachari, the panch, and the sarpanch—were in the fray.