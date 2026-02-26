Bihar PHQ issues alert on child-lifting rumours

A middle aged government employee of Dumka in Jharkhand, said to be in a mentally fragile health, arrived in Khaira block in Jamui to find a groom for her daughter. His unusual behaviour might have generated suspicion and people took him to be a child lifter. He was mobbed and the police came on time to rescue him. Bihar police headquarters

At Muzaffarpur’s Sakra police station area, a group of women, caught a woman, tied her with a pole and thrashed her. She was also suspected to be a child lifter. Again, the police came to rescue this woman and convinced the people that she was not a child abductor.

Similarly in Banmakhi police station area of Purnea district, an elderly woman, said to be mentally unstable, was caught and beaten up by a crowd. She was then handed over to the police to be treated as a child thief. When the woman was released from the police station, the mob encircled the police station, blocked the road and created ruckus.

There are several such cases being reported from across Bihar. They are largely rumours and have been swirling in both villages and cities. The police have stepped up vigil to check any incident of child lifting. However, the rumour mill continues to churn unabated.

In order to stop such rumours, the police headquarters has alerted the police stations of all districts regarding the rumours of child theft and find ways to curb them. In cases of genuine missing children, all the SHOs have been instructed to take action if such information is received and investigate properly. If a child is missing for 24 hours, then it is mandatory to register an FIR in that matter with the concerned police station.

Additional Director General (ADG) of CID Weak Section Amit Kumar Jain said that rumours of five child abduction cases have come to light in the last two days -- Wednesday and Thursday. There are two cases reported from Muzaffarpur and one each from Jamui, Purnea and Nalanda. When the police investigating the matter, all the cases found as rumours.

Jain said the rumours of child theft case spread rapidly and crowds gather whenever such an information is received. Due to this, there are increased chances of mob lynching of anyone and innocent people might be victims of unruly mobs.

He also appealed to the people to inform the nearest police station by dial-112 or if such a case comes to light.

The ADG said that in view of the missing children, a total of 44 Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTV) have been formed in all districts. Apart from this, AHTV has also been formed in Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga, while its formation is proposed for Purnia airport. If anyone is missing for four months, the case is transferred to AHTV.

They PHQ acknowledged that complaints of missing children has been increasing. Many gangs members have been apprehended on the charges of child theft case and the children have been rescued from their clutches.