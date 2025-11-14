Bihar polls: RJD behind NDA in early trends as Tejashwi Yadav trails in Raghopur

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is currently leading in 36 seats, early trends of the Bihar assembly poll results revealed on Friday. The RJD had contested 143 seats in alliance with Congress, CPI-ML(liberation), CPI, CPM, VIP and IIP. (HT photo)

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, RJD is leading on 36 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 82 seats while their coalition partner and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) is leading on 75 seats.

RJD led by party chief and former railways minister Lalu Prasad and his younger son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was declared Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s (INDIA) bloc chief ministerial face.

Trends show Tejashwi is trailing BJP’s Satish Kumar from his traditional Raghopur seat by 3,016 votes at 11:40am. Tejashwi won the seat twice in 2015 and 2020 polls.

The RJD had contested 143 seats in alliance with Congress, CPI-ML(liberation), CPI, CPM, Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Indian Inclusive Party (IIP).

Poll observer , Nawal Kishore Choudhay said the initial trends showing that the RJD was not doing well along with the INDIA bloc coalition only signifies how the people of Bihar have given a massive referendum to the development and good governance model of chief minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance in the state.

“People want development and it has been visible in the state in form roads , infrastructure and power availability. It is true, the law and order situation has become a concern in recent days but people in general have probably not forgotten the past performance and rule of Lalu -Rabri led RJD rule in the 1990s,” said Choudhary.

Choudhary also said the early trends of NDA getting a majority indicates people have rejected the ‘dynastic politics’ of RJD and Congress.

Despite the early trends, a senior RJD leader remained optimistic of their performance.

“This is an early trend. We will be doing well once the days progress,” said a senior RJD leader.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the RJD had won 75 seats emerging as the single largest party in the INDIA bloc and state assembly of 243 seats.