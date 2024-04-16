Bihar: Seven killed, one injured as auto-rickshaw collides with hydra crane

Seven people were killed, and another person was critically injured when an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a Hydra Crane under Kankarbagh police station in Patna early on Tuesday. Representational image.

According to reports, four passengers died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Patna Central Hospital.

“A joint team of traffic and Kankarbagh police rushed to the spot. Doctors declared four of them dead on arrival, while three succumbed to their injuries and one Mukesh Kumar Sahni is undergoing treatment,” Patna traffic SP Ashok Kumar Choudhary told HT.

The accident took place at 3.44am when the speeding auto ferrying passengers from Mithapur towards Zero Mile collided with a Hydra Crane engaged in Metro work near Ram Lakhan Path.

“After the collision, the driver of the crane and autorickshaw fled with their vehicles. A case under appropriate sections has been registered,” the police official said.

The collision was so intense that the front side of the auto-rickshaw got completely damaged. The incident came to light after police scanned CCTV footage near the spot.

The auto-rickshaw later was impounded from Mithapur locality while searche is on to locate the hydra crane. Meanwhile, a team working on the Metro project arrived at the spot to enquire about the matter.

“We will examine the matter, and if it’s found that the fault was at our end, the company will provide ex-gratia to the bereaved families,” an official said.

“The CM has conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the family members and has instructed the officials to offer the best medical services to the injured,” a communication from CM Nitish Kumar’s office read.