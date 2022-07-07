Bihar: Teacher who brutally thrashed boy with sticks in Patna sent to jail
A teacher was jailed on Thursday for mercilessly thrashing a five-year-old boy at Jaya Public school, Oriyara area, Patna police said.
The police came into action after his parents lodged a case with Dhanarua police station as soon a video of the incident went viral in which the teacher can be seen beating a student with kicks and punches.
Police said the teacher lost control when the boy presented his work while he was busy talking with a girl student in the classroom.
“The teacher caught the boy’s hair and started kicking and punching him. It continued till the stick broke into two pieces,” said a police official.
Patna SSP, MS Dhillon said, “One Tutu Kumar has lodged a case with Dhanarua police station against teacher Amarkant Kumar alias Krishna alias Chotu for mercilessly beating the student. The accused teacher lost his cool when the boy went to the classroom and informed the teacher that he completed his work.”
The SSP said that this incident took place on July 2 in which a teacher allegedly thrashed a student for around 4 to 5 minutes until he lost consciousness.
“The boy lost mental condition after getting grievously hurt by the teacher. However, police arrested the accused teacher from his uncle’s house at Telhara police station in Nalanda district and sent him to jail after interrogating him,” he added.
Meanwhile, the national commission for protection of child rights has also filed a separate case against the teacher under section 75 of the juvenile justice Act. The student was admitted to the private hospital for treatment. The police arrested the teacher under sections 341, 322, 307, 506 of the IPC and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Board.
