Home / Cities / Patna News / Biometric attendance must for govt docs: CM

Biometric attendance must for govt docs: CM

patna news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 10:15 PM IST

The CM’s direction to make biometric attendance compulsory for medical professionals comes at a time when doctors of the government run institutions are enraged and have expressed their reservation against the system by striking work for a day recently.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during 'Janata Ka Darbar' programme in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during 'Janata Ka Darbar' programme in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said doctors and staff at state-run hospitals must mark their attendance through biometric system and directed top officials to ensure this is complied with.

“Those medicos who joined state-run medical colleges and hospitals must have to follow the norms of marking their attendance through biometric system,” Kumar said at his weekly Janata Darbar in response to plea from a petitioner, who claimed specialist doctors come only once in a week at Madhepura-based Karoori Thakur Medical College and Hospital.

“How would the medical colleges function if the doctors don’t turn up regularly? We are talking about opening medical college and hospitals at the district level,” the CM said, according to officials present at the time.

Chief secretary Amir Subhani and additional chief secretary (health) Pratyay Amrit assured him of enforcing the biometric system of attendance.

The CM’s direction to make biometric attendance compulsory for medical professionals comes at a time when doctors of the government run institutions are enraged and have expressed their reservation against the system by striking work for a day recently.

The petitioner alleged that there were only two specialist doctors Karoori Thakur Medical College and Hospital, who come to the hospital once in a week. “Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan is not done and patients have to take recourse to private centres for pathological tests and the internal laboratory was not equipped with qualified manpower and machine even three years after its inauguration,” alleged the petitioner.

As many as 49 petitioners turned at Janata Darbar with their grievances, and most of them returned satisfied, said a press communique issued by the information and public relations department (IPRD).

The CM has directed the education department to reconstruct an upgraded high school in Supaul, which was washed away by turbulent Kosi in 2019 floods.

Another person from Kishangaj claimed that his bid to get financial help from the government to treat his kin, suffering from muscular dystrophy, went in vain. Responding to the petitioner, health department officials said that a sum of 6,00,000 is being transferred in the account of the patient.

Many ministers and senior officers of different departments were present at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out