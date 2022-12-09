Blanket ban on illegal construction around 3 ponds in Bihar’s Darbhanga: NGT

The national green tribunal (NGT), eastern zone bench on Thursday ordered a blanket ban on all kind of illegal constructions around three ponds in Mithila, situated in Darbhanga city, a court source revealed.

Taking note of petition filed by Talab Bachao Abhiyan (TBA), an outfit actively engaged in conservation and protection of ponds, the NGT bench, headed by justice B Amit Sthalekar and judicial member Dr Afroz Ahmad, issued an order to ban any illegal constructions around three ponds - Harahi, Dighi and Ganga Sagar besides issuing directions to constitute a committee to look into the issues in wake of concerns raised by the TBA that untreated sewage and waste water were being discharged through drainage by Darbhanga junction as well as municipal corporation directly into the Dighi pond, due to which flora and fauna of the pond was severely affected.

Also Read: NGT slaps ₹18.7-cr fine on 3 firms for illegal sand mining in Yamunanagar

Animal carcass could also be seen dumped on the pond bank, it said.

Apart from imposition of ban on any kind of illegal construction around these three ponds, a committee will also be formed to study the issues raised by TBA.

In order to suggest measures, Darbhanga district magistrate (DM), municipal commissioner, Samastipur railway division DRM, an official of state pollution control board and member secretary of state wetland authority will be inducted into the committee”, said council for TBA Kamlesh Kumar Mishra.

The next date of hearing is January 10.

Earlier, the curator of Chandradhari Museum, Darbhanga had apprised the railways authorities in February this year to stop discharge of untreated wastewater into Dighi pond.

People visiting museum had earlier lodged a complaint regarding a strong stench emanating from the pond.

“The three ponds that exist in a linear position were interconnected to each other and considered an engineering marvel of its time continue to served its purpose till date. However, owing to complete neglect and rather continuous damage which is being caused by way of encroachment and illegal dumping of garbage and sewage into these ponds, the conditions had worsened”, said the petitioner, Narayan Jee Choudhary, TBA convenor.

According to an interim application filed by the petitioner, the TBA had prayed before NGT to pass an order imposing an ad interim fine of ₹30 crore on railway ministry and Samastipur DRM for discharging untreated sewage and waste water from Darbhanga station into Dighi pond and immediately stop the same.

However, the presiding judge maintained that in the absence of an alternate plan, the railways and municipal authorities be allowed to submit counter affidavits within fixed time to present remedial measures.