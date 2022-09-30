BPSC 67th Prelims exam held peacefully, result likely by Nov 15

PATNA: The 67th preliminary re-examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was held peacefully across the state on Friday, BPSC officials said.

According to the officials, more than 6 lakh candidates had registered for the re-examination across 1,153 exam centres in the state.

BPSC officials said that around 4.75 lakh students took the exam, which was held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm.

The prelims result are likely to be out by November 15, officials said.

“No untoward incident was reported and the exam was held peacefully at all exam centres across the state. Thanks to the modifications in the examination process, the exam was conducted in a free and fair manner, “said BPSC’s chairman Atul Prasad.

“Smart lock system was used to keep the question papers safe. A passcode to open the box was given just an hour before to the center superintendent and the lock was opened in front of the candidates. Now, we are collecting the answer- sheets, and transparency will be maintained throughout the evaluation process”, he said.

Meanwhile, candidates who took the exam said the questions were easy to moderate.

Anjali Kumari, who took the exam in Patna, said, “ I got question set A. Questions from general knowledge were easy. I found science questions a bit tough. However, the questions were easy than in the last exam. Overall, the paper was good.”

Mohit Sharma, another candidate from Patna, said, “I hope to score above 100. Questions were easy to moderate. A few questions about history and current affairs were tricky. Science and reasoning questions were easy.”

Earlier, on May 8, BPSC had conducted the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination, which was cancelled on the same day following a paper leak.