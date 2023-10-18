BPSC begins teachers’ counselling; Bihar CM to give appointment letters on Nov 2

Bihar’s education department has announced that it will start the counselling for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teachers’ recruitment starting with higher secondary in their allotted districts at the designated centres from Wednesday. The Bihar government had on June 30 advertised inviting applications for appointment to more than 1.70-lakh posts. (HT file photo)

The development comes a day after the BPSC started publishing the results of the teachers’ recruitment exam (TRE) in a phased manner from Tuesday.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar will hand over the appointment letters to the successful candidates at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on November 2 after the completion of counselling.

Also Read: Bihar: Edu dept locks horns with BPSC

The education department has issued a letter to the Patna district education officer (DEO) to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

In a letter to all the district magistrates, additional chief secretary (education) KK Pathak has written that the department will carry out counselling in a time-bound manner and after that they will be sent to schools for orientation.

Earlier, the counselling was planned from October 20, but later the department said that the recommended candidates for class 11-12 can report from October 18 itself.

“You are requested to provide adequate force at the designated centres to prevent any law and order situation. You are also requested not to depute education department officials in any law and order duty or any other engagement from October 18 onwards. From October 18, cancel leaves of the education department officials at the district and block levels till further orders to ensure smooth counselling,” an official said.

The department has also written to the Patna DEO to reserve the Gandhi Maidan venue on November 2 and make necessary arrangements.

“TRE results are being declared in phases starting from Tuesday. There will be document verification for all successful candidates at the time of joining. But our website is getting crashed due to a heavy rush. Since there is no result of primary teachers, such candidates need not visit our website,” BPSC chairman Atul Prasad posted on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

The Bihar government had on June 30 advertised inviting applications for appointment to more than 1.70-lakh posts in the primary, secondary and senior secondary schools within the state in the largest single recruitment exercise.

However, all the vacancies are unlikely to be filled and the backlog will be merged with another round of recruitment of teachers, including for middle schools (class 6-8), planned shortly.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON