BPSC question leak case: Another accused arrested
PATNA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police on Friday arrested another key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC) 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said.
According to EoU officials, the accused, identified as Shakti Kumar, was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
With this, the total number people arrested in the case has gone up to 15, police said.
Additional General Director (EoU) NH Khan said that the accused was arrested from his residence at New Colony in Gaya. “During interrogation, the accused confessed that he used Doc Scanner Mobile app to scan the C-set question paper and send it to one Kapildeo through WhatsApp,” Khan said.
As per police, Shakti admitted that in 2010 he hired a rented accommodation in Gaya and opened Ram Sharan Singh Evening college. “The college got affiliation in 2011 for seven years and he held the principal’s post,” police said.
“We have got evidence of regular mobile conversation between Shakti and Kapildeo . On May 8, when the exam was conducted, the accused made the question paper viral,” said a police officer, adding that SIT raided the college and seized documents and electronic gadgets from the premises.
-
CET-B.Ed exam in Bihar to be held on July 6
The combined entrance test in Bihar for enrolment into B. Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses for the session 2022-24, will now be held on July 6 at 325 centres across 11 cities, said the state nodal officer for the CET-B. “The exam scheduled to be held on June 23, had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” said the nodal officer Ashok Kumar Mehta.
-
Agnipath sparks on 1st day of monsoon session of Bihar legislature
Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces echoed in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Friday, with CPI-ML leader Satyadev Ram seeking a unanimous proposal from the House for its roll-back to be sent to the Centre. However, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha calmed him down and asked the leaders to allow the House proceedings to continue amid the chanting of “Jai Shri Ram” by BJP legislators.
-
Thane Sessions Court acquits duo including granddaughter of music composer Anandji in drugs case
Two persons, Henna Shah, the granddaughter of legendary Bollywood music composer, Anandji of the Kalyanji-Anandji duo, and Shahid Chaudhary, were acquitted by the Thane Sessions Court bench of Judge HM Patwardhan on Friday. The two were arrested by Thane Anti Narcotics Cell under the NDPC Act for possession of MD in 2015. The ANC team had shown both the parties were arrested from Thane but CDR location of an investigation officer was shown in Byculla.
-
Mohali court extends judicial remand of ex-minister Vijay Singla till July 8
The Mohali court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Punjab's former health minister and AAP MLA Vijay Singla till July 8 in a corruption case. The Mohali police had arrested Singla on corruption charges on May 24. Far, the Punjab police have not secured orders from the Mohali court to conduct Singla's voice analysis tests. After the orders, Mohali police will bring Singla on a production warrant to get his voice samples recorded.
-
Lack of staff, infrastructure: Seven Punjab polytechnic colleges in dire need of attention
Seven government polytechnic colleges in Punjab, set up in 2012 with financial assistance from the Centre, have been struggling with lack of proper staff and basic infrastructure, including no or non-functional labs and incomplete buildings, since the past decade, impacting the quality of education in these institutes. None of the colleges is offering engineering diploma courses of all streams at one college.
