Cabinet meet: Decks cleared for new municipal building tribunal

The Bihar state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to reconstitute the Bihar Municipal Building Tribunal by revising qualifications and rules for appointment of its chairman and members.

In June the Patna high court had set 10-day deadline to resolve the issues so that the appellate authority become functional. The tribunal has not been working for the past several years and hence all the disputes arising out of construction of buildings in municipal areas had to be dealt with by the high court.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, additional chief secretary (cabinet) Sanjay Kumar said the cabinet, chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, also approved a proposal to build a high-level bridge on the river Sone, connecting Bihar’s Rohtas district and Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, at the cost of ₹210 crore with Central government assistance. The two-lane bridge would also improve Bihar’s connectivity with Uttar Pradesh upon its completion, likely in March 2024.

A proposal to ease traffic congestion on the approach to JP Setu with the national highway 119 (Vaishali-Chapra stretch) by widening it and strengthening the service road also got the cabinet nod. A sum of ₹598 crore would be spent on building the approach roads, which also include rail over bridges and culverts.

