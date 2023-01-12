Home / Cities / Patna News / Caste survey will help upliftment of deprived classes, says Nitish Kumar

Caste survey will help upliftment of deprived classes, says Nitish Kumar

Published on Jan 12, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed surprise over a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the caste-based census being undertaken by the Bihar government

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo by / Hindustan Times)
ByBishnu K Jha

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that caste-based survey will help in the upliftment of the deprived classes and asserted that his government wants development for all.

Expressing surprise over a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the caste-based census being undertaken by the Bihar government, Kumar maintained that this survey will be different from the census being conducted by the Centre. It will not only enumerate the current population of the state but will also find out the economic status of people besides getting an assessment about actual number of migrants living outside the state.

“Caste survey will help us know what should be done for the upliftment of the deprived classes. We want development for all,” he told reporters in course of his Samadhan Yatra in Madhubani. What was being undertaken in Bihar was a “ganana” (headcount) and not a “janganana” (census), he added.

“It filled me with surprise when I learnt about the petition. Why should anybody have a problem with the survey? It is being carried out with the welfare of all sections of society in mind,” he said.

“During corona pandemic 25-30 lakh people had returned to the state and we provided assistance to them besides arrangements were also made for their food, proper treatment and accommodation,” the chief minister said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on January 20 the plea against the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste census in the state. The petition has alleged that the notification was illegal, arbitrary, irrational, and unconstitutional.

The chief minister also dedicated to people the newly constructed ‘Mithila Haat’, built on the pattern of iconic ‘Dilli Haat’, at Araria Sangram village in Jhanjharpur block. He praised water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha for his efforts in realising the project.

Situated along National Highway (NH)-57, Mithila Haat will showcase local art and culture and offer locally made crafts, products and cuisine among other things for the visitors.

(With PTI input)

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
