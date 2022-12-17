Home / Cities / Patna News / Complaint filed in Bihar court against 'Pathaan' actors for hurting sentiments

Complaint filed in Bihar court against 'Pathaan' actors for hurting sentiments

Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its "rectification".

The film has courted controversy in some parts of the country after the song was released, with protests being held over the content in it.
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court on Friday, which will hear the matter on January 3.

"The song 'Besharam Rang' of the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Ojha later told reporters.

Effigies of the actors have also been set on fire at a few places, including in Indore.

