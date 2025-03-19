Congress appoints Kutumba MLA Rajesh Kumar as Bihar chief

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Kutumba MLA Rajesh Kumar as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Rajesh Kumar as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee. (Rajesh Kumar | Official X account)

A notification for the same was issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday evening. Ram is son of former Congress MP Dilkeshwar Ram.

The development comes at a time when the party is trying to garner votes from the marginalised sections of Bihar ahead of the assembly polls.

A senior party leader aware of the developments, hailed the move to appoint two senior leaders as the party in-charge in the state.

“The AICC said they wanted to help the deprived sections in Bihar by appointing Krishna Allavaru, a backward caste leader, as the AICC in-charge of the state Congress last month. Rajesh Kumar is a member of the Dalit community. Two AICC secretaries hail from the EBC and minority communities,” said the leader.