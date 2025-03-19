Menu Explore
Congress appoints Kutumba MLA Rajesh Kumar as Bihar chief

BySubhash Pathak
Mar 19, 2025 10:22 AM IST

The appointment comes just weeks after the party appointed Krishna Allavaru as the new AICC in-charge of the state

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Kutumba MLA Rajesh Kumar as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Rajesh Kumar as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee. (Rajesh Kumar | Official X account)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Rajesh Kumar as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee. (Rajesh Kumar | Official X account)

A notification for the same was issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday evening. Ram is son of former Congress MP Dilkeshwar Ram.

The development comes at a time when the party is trying to garner votes from the marginalised sections of Bihar ahead of the assembly polls.

A senior party leader aware of the developments, hailed the move to appoint two senior leaders as the party in-charge in the state.

“The AICC said they wanted to help the deprived sections in Bihar by appointing Krishna Allavaru, a backward caste leader, as the AICC in-charge of the state Congress last month. Rajesh Kumar is a member of the Dalit community. Two AICC secretaries hail from the EBC and minority communities,” said the leader.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT's social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
