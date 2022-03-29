Home / Cities / Patna News / Council chairman revokes day-long suspension of RJD member
patna news

Council chairman revokes day-long suspension of RJD member

Working chairman of Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, on Tuesday revoked the suspension of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Sunil Kumar Singh after members of the opposition pleaded for mercy on him.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on hisway to attend the assembly session on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on hisway to attend the assembly session on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 09:33 PM IST
Copy Link
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

Working chairman of Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, on Tuesday revoked the suspension of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Sunil Kumar Singh after members of the opposition pleaded for mercy on him.

On Monday, the Chair had suspended the RJD member from attending the House on Tuesday after he made controversial remarks against chief minister Nitish Kumar while flashing his photo clicked at the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on March 26 in Lucknow. The matter was also referred to the conduct committee for action.

Awadhesh Narayan Singh, while withdrawing the ruling, said that he was hurt by the action of Sunil Kumar Singh. “Nitish Kumar is known for his dignity across the country. Nobody ever raised a finger on his conduct. On the request of the members, I am recalling my previous ruling,” said the chairman.

Bihar to produce improved quality blankets

State’s industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday assured in the Legislative Council that the department was working on plans to impart skills and training to artisans of khadi and handloom units so that the blankets produced by them were not only popular in the state, but also outside.

Hussain was replying to a short-notice query of RJD member Ram Chandra Purbe, who said people were forced to buy the articles produced in other states, even as Bihar has a good demand of quality blankets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out