Council chairman revokes day-long suspension of RJD member

Working chairman of Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, on Tuesday revoked the suspension of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Sunil Kumar Singh after members of the opposition pleaded for mercy on him.

On Monday, the Chair had suspended the RJD member from attending the House on Tuesday after he made controversial remarks against chief minister Nitish Kumar while flashing his photo clicked at the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on March 26 in Lucknow. The matter was also referred to the conduct committee for action.

Awadhesh Narayan Singh, while withdrawing the ruling, said that he was hurt by the action of Sunil Kumar Singh. “Nitish Kumar is known for his dignity across the country. Nobody ever raised a finger on his conduct. On the request of the members, I am recalling my previous ruling,” said the chairman.

Bihar to produce improved quality blankets

State’s industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday assured in the Legislative Council that the department was working on plans to impart skills and training to artisans of khadi and handloom units so that the blankets produced by them were not only popular in the state, but also outside.

Hussain was replying to a short-notice query of RJD member Ram Chandra Purbe, who said people were forced to buy the articles produced in other states, even as Bihar has a good demand of quality blankets.

