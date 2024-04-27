 Court denies pre-arrest bail to RJD candidate Munna Shukla in land grab case - Hindustan Times
Court denies pre-arrest bail to RJD candidate Munna Shukla in land grab case

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Apr 27, 2024 09:19 PM IST

Shukla, a former MLA from JD-U, had moved the anticipatory bail petition on April 3 in the case wherein his wife Annu Shukla, a former MLA from Lalganj, is also an accused along with three others, including land revenue officials.

A court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Vijay Kumar alias Munna Shukla, the RJD candidate from Vaishali parliamentary constituency, in a case of alleged land grab, a prosecutor associated with the case said.

RJD candidate from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat Munna Shukla. (Ht file)
They were booked on the statement of one Amitabh Kumar Gupta (68) with the Sadar police station on August 8, 2023, following a court directive.

Gupta, in his complaint, has alleged that the accused hatched a conspiracy and prepared forged documents to grab his land on the National Highway connecting Muzaffarpur and Hajipur.

“The former MLAs (Munna and Annu) captured my properties in the last six years and forced me to sell or face dire consequences,” he has alleged.

Additional public prosecutor A K Gupta told HT that Munna Shukla is the first accused who moved the anticipatory bail petition.

Meanwhile, Shukla claimed his name is being maligned as part of conspiracy. “I have full faith in the judiciary. I will say whatever I have to before the high court,” he said.

Vaishali goes to vote for in the sixth phase on May 25.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

