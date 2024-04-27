Court denies pre-arrest bail to RJD candidate Munna Shukla in land grab case

A court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Vijay Kumar alias Munna Shukla, the RJD candidate from Vaishali parliamentary constituency, in a case of alleged land grab, a prosecutor associated with the case said. RJD candidate from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat Munna Shukla. (Ht file)

Shukla, a former MLA from JD-U, had moved the anticipatory bail petition on April 3 in the case wherein his wife Annu Shukla, a former MLA from Lalganj, is also an accused along with three others, including land revenue officials.

They were booked on the statement of one Amitabh Kumar Gupta (68) with the Sadar police station on August 8, 2023, following a court directive.

Gupta, in his complaint, has alleged that the accused hatched a conspiracy and prepared forged documents to grab his land on the National Highway connecting Muzaffarpur and Hajipur.

“The former MLAs (Munna and Annu) captured my properties in the last six years and forced me to sell or face dire consequences,” he has alleged.

Additional public prosecutor A K Gupta told HT that Munna Shukla is the first accused who moved the anticipatory bail petition.

Meanwhile, Shukla claimed his name is being maligned as part of conspiracy. “I have full faith in the judiciary. I will say whatever I have to before the high court,” he said.

Vaishali goes to vote for in the sixth phase on May 25.