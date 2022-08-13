Court issues arrest warrant against Bihar Congress MLA for non-appearance
A special MP-MLA court in Bihar on Friday cancelled the bail bond of Congress legislative party leader-cum-Bhagalpur MLA Ajit Sharma over non-appearance when the case was listed for final judgement in the 13-year-old model code of conduct (MCC) violation case. An arrest warrant has also been issued against him.
Sharma, currently in Patna, is in the race for a ministerial berth in the new ‘grand alliance’ government under Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. The ACJM-1 court ordered the SHO of Ishachak police station to execute the warrant and produce Sharma on August 20. The order was passed on August 12, but made available on Saturday.
While dismissing the application filed by the MLA’s counsel Ashutosh Rai seeking exemption from personal appearance, the special court stated that a ‘bare perusal’ of the application reveals that the accused was in the state capital to attend a meeting, but not appear before the court.
Also Read:JD(U), RJD, Congress realign after two months of secret discussions
The court said the accused was granted conditional bail, including that he shall appear during trials. Rai urged the court to fix a fresh date for personal appearance, but the court declined.
Prabhat Kumar, the additional public prosecutor of the special court confirmed the development and told HT that the then circle officer of Pirpainti police station, Upendra Rajak, had on May 17, 2019 lodged an FIR against Sharma, who had contested the parliamentary election from Bhagalpur on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.
Sharma was accused of displaying his banner on an electrical pole, which is in violation of the MCC.
The leader could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.
