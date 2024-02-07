 Election Commission team to visit Bihar on Feb 20 to review LS polls preparedness - Hindustan Times
ByAnirban Guha Roy
Feb 07, 2024 10:43 AM IST

According to people aware of the details, the team of ECI officials will comprise of chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar & 2 election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel

A team of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials will be visiting Bihar on February 20 to review the election preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled in April-May, officials in the state election department said.

The ECI team will also hold a meeting with representatives from major political parties. (File photo)
According to people aware of the details, the team of ECI officials will comprise of chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and two election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

The EC team is expected to arrive in Patna on February 19 evening.

During the two-day visit, the ECI team will hold meetings with all district magistrates, superintendent of police (SPs) of districts, senior police officers, chief secretary and DGP of Bihar.

The ECI team will also hold a meeting with representatives from major political parties on the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

“The EC team would be reviewing the election preparedness, law and order, polling stations and other issues regarding the conduct of the Lok Sabha polls,” said an election official.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

