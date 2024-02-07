Election Commission team to visit Bihar on Feb 20 to review LS polls preparedness

A team of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials will be visiting Bihar on February 20 to review the election preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled in April-May, officials in the state election department said. The ECI team will also hold a meeting with representatives from major political parties. (File photo)

According to people aware of the details, the team of ECI officials will comprise of chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and two election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read:ECI instructs political parties to not involve children in election campaign

The EC team is expected to arrive in Patna on February 19 evening.

During the two-day visit, the ECI team will hold meetings with all district magistrates, superintendent of police (SPs) of districts, senior police officers, chief secretary and DGP of Bihar.

The ECI team will also hold a meeting with representatives from major political parties on the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

“The EC team would be reviewing the election preparedness, law and order, polling stations and other issues regarding the conduct of the Lok Sabha polls,” said an election official.