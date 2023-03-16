Ex-Patna mayor candidate poses with rifle; probe launched after viral pictures

Patna police have begun investigations against former Patna mayor candidate and ex-Mrs. India, Shweta Jha, who courted controversy after she uploaded pictures and videos carrying a rifle on social media. The police have begun the inquiry and a station diary was lodged with Agamkuan police station. (HT Photo)

A video of Jha had gone viral on social media in which she was seen with arms like the INSAS rifle and AK-47.

The police have begun the inquiry and a station diary was lodged with Agamkuan police station. The state police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) had initially probed the matter.

Also Read: Naga couple posing with guns in wedding pics arrested; released on bail

Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra said, “I have asked the SHO of Agamkuan police station to lodge a station diary against Shweta Jha and started an inquiry.”

Meanwhile, Shweta’s husband Chandan Jha alleged that his wife wanted to become a gangster.

“She left me and is now living with her boyfriend. Her boyfriend is threatening me. We got married 15 years ago. She won Mrs. India competition in 2021. I have also given a written complaint to the Agamkuan police station against my wife,” he said.

Earlier, the EOU took cognisance of the incident and on February 28, she was called for questioning.

Jha had shared all the videos on her own Instagram account and other social media accounts, in which she was seen with a pistol where a government vehicle is also seen.

She had recently contested in the Patna mayoral elections but failed to win.