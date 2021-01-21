Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, family and friends celebrated the late actor's legacy by sharing photographs, memories and moments from his life.
Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, leaving the film industry and his fans shocked.
The actor’s sister Shweta posted a photo of young Rajput with his mother and wrote on Twitter, “This smile can melt every heart Happy #SushantDay.”
Shweta also announced a scholarship programme for aspiring students to pursue studies at the Department of Physics at the University of California, US.
“I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay,” she said.
Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande said she would like to remember him as a happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable person.
Sharing a throwback video of Rajput playing with his dog in their house, she said, “I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of your old videos Sushant to celebrate you. These are the only memories I have with you and I will always remember you Like this happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable #HappyBirthdaySSR.”
Rajput’s friend and co-star Kriti Sanon said she would like to remember him as a smiling child.
“This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are..” Sanon tweeted alongside a smiling photo of Rajput.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a poster of “Sonchiriya”, a film in which he worked with Rajput.
“Always remember you celebrate you, your work and cherish all the time that we all spent with you Sushant Singh Rajput!! Jahan bhi ho tum khush raho,” he wrote.
TV-film producer Ekta Kapoor shared a short video clip of Rajput as Manav from her popular show “Pavitra Rishta”, which made the actor a household name. “Sushi forever! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!,” she tweeted.
The actor’s longtime friend, casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who directed his last film “Dil Bechara”, posted an animated video of Rajput of all his films and wished him happy birthday and said, “Miss you bro.”
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who helmed Rajput’s debut film “Kai Po Che” and later worked again with him on “Kedarnath”, said he is missing him a lot.
Rajput’s co-star from his debut film “Kai Po Che” Rakummar Rao shared a picture on his Instagram Stories of the actor playing a guitar with a heart emoji to express his sentiment.
Bhumi Pednekar too took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a smiling Rajput and captioned the post with a heart emoji. The two have worked together in 2019 movie “Sonchiriya”.
Rajput's death had sparked a debate about the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood with allegations of nepotism. The speculation around the actor's death, however, took a turn when his father K K Singh had lodged a complaint against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for his suicide.
The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case.
In October, the medical board of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide"
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who had accused prominent producers in Bollywood for Rajput's death, took to Twitter to reiterate her claims.
"Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay," she wrote.
Rajput's last film “Dil Bechara”, released on Disney Hotstar last year on July 24.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar seeks Nafed’s help for procurement of pulses, maize at MSP
- Last year, farmers of the Seemanchal region were compelled to sell maize at throw away prices against the MSP of ₹1850 per quintal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Hanged in 1857, Waris Ali of Tirhut finally added to Dictionary of Martyrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness
- BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Without chairperson and members, Bihar women’s commission is failing victims
- The current situation only complicates the existing challenges for the commission that is already grappling with cases pending for the last several months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If cops behave like this…': Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar top cop reviews Indigo manager murder case in Patna, breakthrough expected
- The DGP said the police had got some important clues after interrogating several persons and is expecting to work the case out, soon. The DGP also said that contract killers were employed to kill Rupesh Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multi post EVMs to be used in Bihar panchayat polls for the first time
- The use of EVMs in rural polls in Bihar is going to take place for the first time but many other states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, have used voting machines for panchayat polls held in the last few years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar LIC office under lens for selling insurance policy to Afghan national
- LIC policy was soled to the Afghan national based on forged documents. Besides the birth certificate, proof of residence and a photograph are needed to open an insurance policy with the LIC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kidnappers used 20 different phone numbers to dodge police, caught in 24hrs
- A police team led by the district intelligence unit (DIU) in-charge, Santosh Kumar Verma, cracked the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62% turnout on day 1 of vaccination drive in Bihar, tepid response to Covaxin
- As many as 18,122 beneficiaries out of a target of 29,240 across 301 session sites got the first dose of the vaccine in Bihar on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don’t fear, it’s safe,' says sanitary staff who gets first vaccine jab in Bihar
- 35-year-old Babu was the first to receive the jab among 4.64 lakh healthcare workers in Bihar on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Helpless and tired’: Tejashwi attacks Bihar CM after he loses his cool
- Kumar on Friday while speaking to reporters lost his cool at those who questioned him regarding the state of law and order in Bihar citing the death of IndiGo Patna station manager Rupesh Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Congress vows not to let farm laws take effect; march to support farmers
- Congress workers raised slogan against the Central government over its reluctance to repeal the farm laws, which protesting farmers fear would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Fumes as journalists question him on murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox