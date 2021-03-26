Girls outsmart boys in Inter exam, 78.04% pass

Girls once again outsmarted boys by fairing better in the intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), results of which were declared by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday.

Sonali Kumari of Smt Parmeshwai Devi Girls’ Uchhatar Madhuamik School (Biharsharif) and Sugandha Kumari of SN Sinha College (Aurangabad) scored 94.20% by obtaining 471 out of 500 marks and emerged as science and commerce topper respectively. Madhu Bharti of R Lal College, Khagaria and Kailash Kumar of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui, jointly topped in Arts stream by getting 92.60% each.

A total of 22 students have figured in the top five rank holder list, out of these 13 are girls.

Choudhary praised the girls’ performance. He said, “The outstanding performance of girls shows the success of government schemes and policy implemented for education of girls and women empowerment. Girls leading in all three streams has made the state proud.”

“With the Board’s strict rules and regulations for conducting the examination, there is no doubt on toppers’ merit. Unlike past, multi-level verification of toppers’ copies and interview is done to eliminate any doubt on their authenticity. Toppers emerging from rural areas indicate the bridging gap of inequality in rural and urban areas,” he added.

BSEB’s chairman Anand Kishor said, “We have once again conducted the Board exams and published the result before any other education Board in the country which is a significant achievement. We have set a historic record by publishing results within 21 days of evaluation, which is the fastest result in past three years. More than 71.59 lakh copies and OMR sheets were evaluated between March 5 to 19.”

The overall pass percentage this year is 78.04% which is 2.40 % less than the previous year’s pass.

Altogether 13,40,267 lakh students took intermediate exam at 1,473 examination centres held from February 1 to 13 across the state.

Of total students, 6,96,589 students were boys and 6,43,678 girls. The overall passing percentage of girl students is 80.57% which is 4.86% higher than boys.

Students of commerce stream performed the best as 94.50% of appeared students cleared the examination followed by 80.24% who passed in science stream while 79.90% cleared in Arts stream exam.

Of the total examinees, 3.61 lakh students secured first division, 5.42 lakh students second division, while 1.42 lakh students third division.

“BSEB is the lone board in the country to provide answer sheets and OMR sheets with pre-printed photograph and details of students along with bar code and litho code. Our IT team has also developed a customised software which process data 16 times faster,” added Kishor.