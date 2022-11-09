HC grants pre-arrest bail to ex-Bihar law minister in abduction case

The Patna High Court Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to former Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar, who is an accused in abduction case and had to resign on August 31 this year, barely days after taking oath of office.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sunil Kumar Panwar passed the order on the plea filed by the RJD leader on September 5.

The eight-year-old case, lodged with Bihta police station in Patna, accused Kartik Kumar of abducting a Patna-based builder, Rajiv Ranjan Singh. A Danapur court had issued a bailable arrest warrant against him on July 19 this year. The same court rejected his anticipatory bail petition on September 1, a day after he resigned as minister hours after his portfolio was changed from law to sugarcane.

Kartik Kumar, a member of Legislative Council (MLC), was a first-time minister.

