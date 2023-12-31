close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Impregnate childless women for 13 lakh: Police bust racket in Bihar; 8 arrested

ByHT News Desk
Dec 31, 2023 08:11 AM IST

The ‘All India Pregnant Job Agency’ sought help in impregnating “unfortunate” women who were unable to conceive from their partners.

Eight people were arrested in Bihar's Nawada district for running an offbeat job agency to impregnate “unfortunate” women in exchange for a “handsome payment” – an attempt to swindle gullible people who would fall for the trap after finding out the lucrative offer. The mastermind of the racket, Munna Kumar, managed to escape.

The victims were assured a “prize money” of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13 lakh after successful conception.
The ‘All India Pregnant Job Agency’ charged a small registration fee of 799 under the false pretext of availing a chance to get a whopping 13 lakh in return after successfully impregnating women who have been unable to bear a child, the Times of India reported.

The police said the accused used to contact people on their WhatsApp numbers and sought help in impregnating “unfortunate” women who were unable to conceive from their partners. The ‘agency’ would then charge the registration fee to those who would show interest in “helping”, promising them to show pictures of women whom they would want to impregnate.

Gullible people would then be lured into a nexus of a larger trap when they were asked for further payments in the name of security deposits. They were charged between 5,000 and 20,000. The police official said the price would increase if the women in the picture had higher beauty standards.

The victims were assured a "prize money" of 13 lakh after successful conception. Even if they failed, they would still be given a "consolation prize" of 5 lakh, the police said.

