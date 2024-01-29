India looking at people of Bihar for social, economic justice: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the people of Bihar to come forward and lead the campaign for social justice in the country yet again, as the nation could not progress without ensuring social and economic justice to the poor and deprived sections. Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kishanganj on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting at Kishanganj after his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar from the neighbouring West Bengal, Gandhi said, “Bihar has always taken the lead when it came to social and economic justice. Now the onus to lead the drive rests on you (people of Bihar), as the entire country is now looking at you. The nation cannot grow until social and economic justice to all in the society is not ensured.”

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leaving the natives of Manipur to fend for themselves, the Congress leader alleged that the state was in flames for the past six-seven months due to internecine war between the communities. “The BJP and RSS work on the ideology of division and hatred. They are dividing the nation in the name of religion, language, caste and creed. But ours is a campaign to neutralise hatred through love. We are here to open a shop of love in the market of hatred,” he added.

Gandhi further accused the Modi-led dispensation at the Centre of patronising a handful of rich people at the expense of common people. “The government has opened up everything for three-four industrialists, while common people are left to battle with institutional apathy. The government does not help the poor and farmers. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been kicked off for the purpose of ensuring justice to everyone,” he added.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which was launched from Manipur on January 14, reached Bihar via Kishangaj on Monday after crossing through the stretches of North Eastern states and West Bengal. After a night stay at Araria’s Yadav College, the yatra will further proceed to Purnia, where Rahul Gandhi will be joined by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to address a rally, said Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh. The yatra will re-entre West Bengal via Malda and Murshidabad on January 31. Rahul Gandhi’s campaign will revisit Bihar on February 13-14 via Aurangabad to reach Uttar Pradesh via Rohtas and Bhabua in the second phase.

Talking to media persons in Kishanganj, Congress general secretary in charge of commications Jaiaram Ramesh said that the Janata Dal United’s (JDU) desertion would have little impact on the activities of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) block as they had sensed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s intent to betray in the past two-three meetings of the coalition. “It is, however, unfortunate that Jagadguru of lies (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi) had teamed up with epitome of betrayal (referring to Nitish Kumar) in the country for swapping of power on the eve of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s eentry to the state. Earlier on January 14, the BJP took away another senior Congress leader Milind Deora. These acts show how the BJP has got scared of the campaign,” said Ramesh.

Ramesh said that the Congress was still open for talks with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after Mamata Banerjee maintained that she will stay with the INDIA bloc. “Coalition is based on the principle of give and take,” said Ramesh.

He said that Rahul Gandhi will hold a public rally in Ranchi on February 5-6 before re-entering Bihar. Regarding the increased actions of enforcement directorate (ED) in Bihar and Jharkhand, Ramesh said that it was quite expected from the Centre as Modi had been indulging in political vendetta.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP and the JD(U) to Ramesh’s remarks.