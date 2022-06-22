JD(U) backs NDA presidential nominee
Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), and its ally Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) on Wednesday pledged to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, for the July 18 presidential election.
“Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has always stood for women empowerment and for the betterment of weaker sections of society. Murmu belongs to the tribal community and hails from the weaker sections. That is why, JD(U) welcomes her candidature and will support her. Her victory is certain,” said JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.
Nitish Kumar said he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he called him Tuesday evening. “PM Narendra Modi called to convey this decision. I thank PM from the core of my heart for this decision,” Kumar said, according to a statement by the chief minister’s office.
HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan also declared their support for the NDA nominee.
Murmu, 64, was born into a Santhal tribal family in 1958 and overcame significant hardships to complete her education. She started her career as a teacher in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district before venturing into politics. She served as the first woman governor of Jharkhand.
Murmu told HT she knew her name was being discussed for some time but she never expected to be nominated. “I think this is evidence of ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas’ policy of PM Modi,” she said.
Nitish Kumar’s party is part of the NDA but he hasn’t always gone along with the alliance’s choices in the past. In 2017, when JD (U) was part of the Grand Alliance that comprised the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Kumar’s party backed the NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind who was then the Bihar governor.
In 2012, as part of NDA, JD(U) supported the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance’s Pranab Mukherjee over former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma, who was backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The opposition, RJD, meanwhile has decided to support Yashwant Sinha.
